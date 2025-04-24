Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $396,000 in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 259,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 141,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,016,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

