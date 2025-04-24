Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $402,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 619,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 374,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

