Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $430,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

