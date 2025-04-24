Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $527,000 in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.44% of Capital Group International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGIE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $30.78.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

