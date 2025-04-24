Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $530,000 in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

