Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $552,000 in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of TSS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TSS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TSS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS Price Performance

TSS stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. TSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $175.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88.

TSS Company Profile

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%.

(Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.