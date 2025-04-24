Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.