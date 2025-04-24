Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 425,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 212,940 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 221,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.