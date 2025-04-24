Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $5,282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,831 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,710. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile



Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

