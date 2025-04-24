Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,763 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.