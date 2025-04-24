Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,107 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after buying an additional 248,604 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 503,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,183,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.18 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

