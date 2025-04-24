Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

