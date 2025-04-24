Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 180,857 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,857 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.53% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YMAR. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

