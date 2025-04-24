Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 431 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $55.68 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

