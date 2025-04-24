Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,825 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,798,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 700,561 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 477,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

