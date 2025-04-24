Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 954 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 102,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 269,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $7,251,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $9,698,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,394.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 712,500 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

INVH opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INVH

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.