Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 186,230 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

