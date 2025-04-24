Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 41,432 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,432 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,238,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,278,000 after acquiring an additional 640,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 88.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 21,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

