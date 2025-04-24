Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Runway Growth Finance worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 920.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 69.11%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

