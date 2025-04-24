Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 44,945 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 539.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 326,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 124,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.