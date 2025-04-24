Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

