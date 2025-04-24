Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $123,892,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after acquiring an additional 229,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 202,908 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

DEO opened at $110.90 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.