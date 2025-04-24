Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,833,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

RSP opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average is $177.19. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

