Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average of $164.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.