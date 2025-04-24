Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,850. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

