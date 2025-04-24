Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DLH were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DLH by 299.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DLH by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DLH by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in DLH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 103,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DLH by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

