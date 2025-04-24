Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $39,776.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,106.35. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $955,871. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

