Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $375,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,199,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $178.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

