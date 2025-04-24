Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 179,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 130,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

