Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 50,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,441,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.8 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

