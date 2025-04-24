Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 378,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,146 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Up 1.6 %

BIGC opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

