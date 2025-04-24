Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

