Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Winmark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $358.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.76. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $431.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

