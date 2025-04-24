Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 201 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

