Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,679 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.