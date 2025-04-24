Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,859 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,859 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $12,976,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $7,069,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,751,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,872,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

HESM opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HESM

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.