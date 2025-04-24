Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,969 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $17.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

