Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlanticus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $353.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.02 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

