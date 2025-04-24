Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,767,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 313,587 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

SGMO opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

