Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 756.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDRL. Citigroup cut their price target on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Seadrill Stock Performance

NYSE:SDRL opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Seadrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. Analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

