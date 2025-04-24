SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.72.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

