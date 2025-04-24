SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Position Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

