Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after buying an additional 138,994 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,664,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.5 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

