Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.