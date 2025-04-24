Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 61,984 shares in the last quarter.

SPB stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

