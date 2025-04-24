Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 800.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova Stock Up 2.5 %

LivaNova stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.