Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,473 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 802.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

