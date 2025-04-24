Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,518 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 1,006.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of RGTI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGTI. B. Riley increased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

