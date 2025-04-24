Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,129 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 807.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.