Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 943 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 842.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

